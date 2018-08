Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

A CENTURY old heritage-listed power station near Mullumbimby could be switched on again to deliver renewable energy to the town.

The Mullumbimby hydro-electric power station was first switched on back in 1925, just in time to power the town's Christmas lights that year.

For 40 years it delivered local power to Byron Shire before being shut down in the mid-1960s when the national electricity grid came online