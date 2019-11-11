PHOTOS: Horror bushfire theatening Tuntable Creek community

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

NORTHERN NSW endured a horrific weekend as hundreds residents evacuated when large bushfires threatened homes.

Conditions across many parts of Australia, particularly in NSW and Queensland, are expected to worsen tomorrow as the bushfires' threat intensifies.

A 'catastrophic' fire danger rating has been issued for the Greater Sydney and Greater Hunter areas tomorrow for the first time since the risk levels were introduced in 2009.

Emergency services are urging residents to stay alert.

A total fire ban remains in place for NSW.