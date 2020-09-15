PHOTOS: Inside Casino’s luxury farm stay

Menu
Inside Casino's new farm stay retreat
News

Adam Daunt
15th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
CASINO is known for being one of the great beef producers in the nation.

But Amarina Farm Stay and Gardens is staking Casino's claim to be a tourist destination.

Located in Leeville, just outside of Casino, Amarina offers the public the chance to stay in hand-built log cabins with classy furnishings.

Built on an expansive acreage, the farm stay is aimed at couples who want to enjoy a quiet time away.

Currently housing two cabins, the farm stay is set to increase to 10 cabins, so it is definitely one to keep an eye on.

 

To see more or to book, visit www.amarinafarmstayandgardens.com.

