PHOTOS: Incredible 1912 car marks record-breaking drive

VINTAGE: Paul Adams (left, in car) and owner Graham Crittenden pull the 1912 Willys-Overland called 'Whitey' onto Margaret St, marking 100 years since the car was driven from Brisbane to Toowoomba by Fred Eager. Tom Gillespie

A CENTURY after Fred Eager drove it from Brisbane to Toowoomba in record time, Graham Crittenden brought his 1912 Willys-Overland back to the Garden City.

The Kingaroy car enthusiast and son Paul Adams yesterday drove the 106-year-old speedster and rally car from the Treasury building in Brisbane to the old post office on Margaret St to commemorate what was a new record at the time of two hours and seven minutes.

Mr Crittenden, who has owned "Whitey" for more than 50 years, said the car was restored for the occasion.

"We re-restored it for this, (and) we were confident it would make it," he said.

"I bought it in 1966 and I rallied with it for years - I've driven it from Sydney to Melbourne.

"When it was first restored, they didn't have a lot of information to go on, but we've been researching it and more information comes to light.

"It helps you to recreate the car the way it was."

Fred Eager's family founded what eventually became AP Eagers, and his car was often used for promotional purposes in the early 20th century.

"It was probably one of the best-known cars in Queensland in the 1910s," Mr Crittenden said.

Dozens of people turned out to see the car roll in just after noon.

Mr Crittenden said he hoped the car remained in good condition to do the trip again in another 100 years.

