BOATIES were asked to stay clear of the Ballina bar yesterday morning as a crane barge made the crossing into the Richmond River.

The huge Polaris Marine barge was escorted by tug boats across the bar, carrying a crane on its way to the Pacific Highway construction site.

The barge moored at Wardell overnight.

This morning it it is expected to go under the Wardell bridge early this morning, with locals saying it will be a "tight squeeze".