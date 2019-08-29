PHOTOS: How tip-offs from the public led to dramatic raids

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

THERE have been multiple arrests across the Northern Rivers today after raids at eight homes.

Richmond Police District Commander, Superintendent Toby Lindsay, thanked the community for their cooperation over the past few months, which led to the arrests.

He said the community had helped Strike Force Balsillie to "disrupt the supply of the illegal drugs, including ice, and firearms in Northern NSW".

"Many months of investigations has resulted in Casino Detectives and supporting police arresting illegal drug and firearm suppliers today," he said.

"These investigations are ongoing."