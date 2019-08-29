PHOTOS: How tip-offs from the public led to dramatic raids

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: How tip-offs from the public led to dramatic...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Dramatic car fire at Kyogle school

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

News

News premium_icon PAMPERED POOCHES: 7 of Byron Bay’s cutest dogs

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Business community checks out new airport

Community

Community premium_icon BRAG SHEET: Parents show off their sporty children...

Soccer

Soccer premium_icon PHOTOS: 1200 soccer players hit the fields at...

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: 250 trucks impress at Casino Truck Show

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon PHOTOS: Authors, VIPs gather for glittering launch...

The Northern Star Club hosted Alex Perry.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fashion guru Alex Perry in Ballina

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun night at Richmond Valley Business Awards...

HO HO: Coraki CWA members Joyce Skinner, Lynne Smart, Brenda Jones, Cheryl Marshall OAM, Carol Hill, Janelle Maclean, Paula Starkey, in front, Debbie McGillan and Jan Walsh at the Coraki CWA and UCH Christmas in July fundraiser at the Coraki CWA Hall.

Community premium_icon Coraki celebrates Christmas early

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: Shining a light on your sport

News

News premium_icon Dog trial event held in honour of 'quiet achiever'

Aaron Middleton from McLeans Ridges is showing his 1952 Formal Cub tractor. He has been restoring the tractor for 12 months. At the Harnessing Heritage Horsepower Weekend at Casino Showground.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Horse power on show in Casino

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Perfect weather to wet a line for fishing...

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from the hockey...

Marc Ringe, Ria Greenland and baby Edie, shopping for plants to start their garden. The wet weather has brought them to the undercover Lismore Carboot Market.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Did we catch you at the markets?

Hockey

Hockey premium_icon PHOTOS: Action from national hockey championships

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Harrowing search for missing backpacker Theo...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Vikings storm Lismore

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The search for missing backpacker

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The family of missing teen ask for help

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Bernard Salt delivers his vision for the...

Crime

PHOTOS: How tip-offs from the public led to dramatic raids

by
29th Aug 2019 11:55 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been multiple arrests across the Northern Rivers today after raids at eight homes.

Richmond Police District Commander, Superintendent Toby Lindsay, thanked the community for their cooperation over the past few months, which led to the arrests.

He said the community had helped Strike Force Balsillie to "disrupt the supply of the illegal drugs, including ice, and firearms in Northern NSW".

"Many months of investigations has resulted in Casino Detectives and supporting police arresting illegal drug and firearm suppliers today," he said.

"These investigations are ongoing."

casino lismore raid richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star