PHOTOS: House burns down, but fireys save nearby homes

HOUSE FIRE: A fire at a Broadwater property was attended by firefighters from Fire and Rescue Evans Head with assistance from Rural Fire Service crews from Woodburn and Alphadale along with F & F Ballina and hazmat support from F & R Goonellabah

HOUSE FIRE: A fire at a Broadwater property was attended by firefighters from Fire and Rescue Evans Head with assistance from Rural Fire Service crews from Woodburn and Alphadale along with F & F Ballina and hazmat support from F & R Goonellabah

Firefighters from two agencies worked hand in glove to battle a residential property fire which was threatening neighbouring properties in Broadwater in the early hours of Monday, March 22.

Fire & Rescue NSW Northern Rivers Inspector Gary White said crews from Evans Head "did an amazing job and were well supported by Rural Fire Service from Alphadale, Wardell and Woodburn".

BATTLING A BLAZE: A fire at a Broadwater house was fought by firefighters from Fire and Rescue Evans Head with assistance from Rural Fire Service crews from Woodburn, Wardell and Alphadale along with F & R Ballina and\Hazmat support from F & R Goonellabah.

"On Monday at 2.30am firefighters were called to attend and they arrived on scene at 2.50am," Inspector White said.

He said at 4.30am the Evans Head firefighters were stood down while RFS remained at the incident.

Woodburn Rural Fire Service posted a reporton social media of their work at the incident.

"In the early hours ... Woodburn, Wardell and Alphadale Brigades as well as crews from Fire & Rescue Evans Head and Ballina were paged to a house fire in the nearby town of Broadwater," they wrote.

FIRE CREWS: A fire at a Broadwater property was attended by firefighters from Fire and Rescue Evans Head with assistance from Rural Fire Service crews early on Monday March 22, 2021.

"The structure was fully alight when crews arrived and had started to impact a second property.

"Crews extinguished the second property and protected it from further damage but unfortunately, the first property could not be saved.

"Crews using compressed air breathing apparatus concentrated on property protection and cooling the remains of the first house that had now collapsed."

DIRECT ATTACK: Firefighters from Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service fought a direct attack to save houses on either side of a blazing property at Broadwater.

On social media Fire and Rescue Evans Head posted their response.

"Even in the rain last night 288 Evans Head were called to assist RFS with a house fire in the neighbouring suburb of Broadwater," the post said.

BREATHING APPARATUS: Crews from Fire and Rescue Evans Head wore contained air breathing apparatus at the fire at a Broadwater property on Monday March 22, 2021 at around 2.50am.

"Upon arrival both Wardell RFS and Evans Head found a house fully involved in fire.

"(The) first actions were to protect the two neighbouring houses then attack the main fire with assistance of RFS crews from Woodburn and Alphadale along with Fire and Rescue Ballina and Hazmat support (from) Goonellabah.

"All occupants of the house were safely outside."