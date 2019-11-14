PHOTOS: Homes saved, but fire still burns in New Italy area

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

THE Rural Fire Service has been kept busy in the New Italy area, with bushfires continuing to burn.

Property owners are still on high alert.

Whites Road resident Tracey McCain saw her property saved after a change in wind direction meant it was nearly engulfed in flames.

On Wednesday she watched as the threat eased, but smoke surrounded the property.

The RFS has urged people in the Swan Bay, New Italy and Bungawalbin areas to monitor conditions, stay up to date and to enact their Bushfire Plans if needed, which included leaving early.