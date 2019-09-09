PHOTOS: High performance football pays off for Byron Bay

BYRON Bay Football Club has finished the season with a cupboard full of silverware with three of their junior teams winning grand finals.

Byron Technical director Christian Layland put the success down to the club's high performance program.

"All four high performance teams qualified for their grand final with the U12s, U14s and U15s claiming the league and grand final double, meaning the program has claimed six trophies this year,” Mr Layland said.

"The U12s got the ball rolling on Friday night with a 2-1 win over local rivals Bangalow.

"It was a solid team effort with ten year old Valentino Lanzeni the star scoring both goals and winning man of the match.”

Byron Bay FC Junior Coordinator Kerry Northcott said the U13s had a tough outing against Alstonville on Saturday morning.

"Despite leading for the bulk of the game they conceded three late goals to go down 4-2.”

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Byron Bay Under13s with their Alstoneville rivals. Contributed

Saturday afternoon saw the U15s continue Byron's good form, defeating last season's winners Eureka 3-2.

"Jack Crabtree scored one goal and won the official man of the match award,” she said.

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Byron Bay Under15s. Contributed

"On Sunday morning our U14s wrapped up the successful weekend defeating Lennox Head 3-2 with Jack Wilson awarded man of the match.”

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Byron Bay Under14s. Contributed

"All the squads performances were outstanding with several players stepping up into higher grades throughout the weekend.”

The clubs High Performance Program was launched in 2019 to provide elite training environment for local players and was modelled off A-League Academy set-ups such as Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC.

"In the first season of the program, the four of our High Performance Teams played 74 matches: winning 61, drawing three and scoring 313 goals,” Mr Layland said.

"There is the potential to add to the six trophies won already with the 12s and 14s traveling to Coffs Harbour next month to compete in the Northern NSW Champion of Champions tournament.”

Players or coaches who wish to join next season's High Performance Program should contact Chris Layland at: TD@byronbayfc.com.au