PHOTOS: Guard of honour for much-loved former mayor

Adam Daunt Full Profile Login to follow

CASINO residents came out in numbers on Wednesday to farewell beloved figure Charles Joseph Cox OAM with a moving guard of honour.

The guard of honour was held from Walker to Canterbury and Centre St with a procession trailing in behind.

Members of the public including family and friends as well as members of the general public and school students decked out in colourful costumes stopped to pay respect to a man who helped so many.

Small groups remained well after the procession had left Walker St to reminiscence about Mr Cox and their memories of him.

Other tributes to Charlie could be spotted around town with St Mary's Primary School lowering their flags to half-mast with a small electronic message which read "Charlie Cox. One of the Best."

Better known as Charlie, Mr Cox served the community as a school teacher and local government representative which included eight years spent as mayor.

Mr Cox was awarded an Order of Australia medal in 2006 for his services to local government and the wider Casino community.