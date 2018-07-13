Menu
Hiro Mori surfs in the Under 14 category at Skullcandy Oz Grom Open 2018 at Lennox Head.
PHOTOS: Groms hit the waves for surfing competition

Marc Stapelberg
13th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
YOUNG surfers from around the country and the world are in Lennox Head for the six-day Skullcandy Oz Grom Open surfing competition.

The event will run a World Surf League sanctioned Pro Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event for the top male and female division.

There is also an elite competition for promising juniors in Under-12s through to Under-16s.

 

A full international field has entered again with surfers coming from as far away as Europe, United States and Japan to make up a field of more than 220 surfers across all divisions.

There will be a stack of FNC surfers including the likes of Touma Cameron, Keenan Crisp, Jai Glinderman, Rino Lindsay, Jack O'Brien, Harry O'Brien, Dembe Ryan and Hunter Weston.

This year will also see girls in every division for the first time with Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan among the favourites in the Pro Junior.

Other female surfers include Macy Callaghan, Malia James and Alyssa Spencer.

It is the seventh year the event has run with the Lennox-Ballina Boardriders at the helm.

A Pro Junior event has only run once before when there was an Under-20 male division in 2016.

All divisions will be broadcast live on skullcandyozgromopen.com.au

