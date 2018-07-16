PHOTOS: Grommies are Go

PERFECT weather and perfect waves made for a perfect day for grommies and their families at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open surfing competition at Lennox Head on Saturday.

Surfing New South Wales organiser Ethan Smith said it was the biggest junior surfing competition of it's type in the world.

"Each surfer brings an entourage of between two and four people so that's 750 people staying at Lennox and surrounding areas for the weekend. It's big for the town.”

More than 250 young surfers between the ages of 12 and 18 had travelled to Lennox from the US, Japan, Indonesia, Portugal and the UK

Local surfers had come from Bulli near Woollongong and the Gold Coast, just up the road.

Shaper Darren Handley who has shaped for the likes of Mick Fanning and Stephanie Gilmour was there to hand over a freshly minted board to one young surfer.

UK surfer Stephen Donn, 13 was checking out the waves with his mate Joe Tingni, 14, of Byron.

"We surf tomorrow, we cant wait,'' said Stephen.

The three-day competition wrapped up on Sunday