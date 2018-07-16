Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GROMMIES: Skull Candy Oz Grom Open competitors Stephen Donn, 13, UK and Joe Tingni, 14, Byron Bay.
GROMMIES: Skull Candy Oz Grom Open competitors Stephen Donn, 13, UK and Joe Tingni, 14, Byron Bay. Jennifer Crawley
News

PHOTOS: Grommies are Go

jennifer crawley
by
16th Jul 2018 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PERFECT weather and perfect waves made for a perfect day for grommies and their families at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open surfing competition at Lennox Head on Saturday.

Surfing New South Wales organiser Ethan Smith said it was the biggest junior surfing competition of it's type in the world.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Each surfer brings an entourage of between two and four people so that's 750 people staying at Lennox and surrounding areas for the weekend. It's big for the town.”

More than 250 young surfers between the ages of 12 and 18 had travelled to Lennox from the US, Japan, Indonesia, Portugal and the UK

Local surfers had come from Bulli near Woollongong and the Gold Coast, just up the road.

Shaper Darren Handley who has shaped for the likes of Mick Fanning and Stephanie Gilmour was there to hand over a freshly minted board to one young surfer.

UK surfer Stephen Donn, 13 was checking out the waves with his mate Joe Tingni, 14, of Byron.

"We surf tomorrow, we cant wait,'' said Stephen.

The three-day competition wrapped up on Sunday

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    22-year-old mystery: Conflicting stories in quest for truth

    premium_icon 22-year-old mystery: Conflicting stories in quest for truth

    News THE shotgun blast believed to have killed Lismore's Jeffrey Brooks at a crayfish farm was heard by a neighbour 1km away.

    Sad end for man who was dramatically rescued during flood

    premium_icon Sad end for man who was dramatically rescued during flood

    News "Deeply disturbing that someone has died under these circumstances”

    • 16th Jul 2018 6:00 AM
    Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

    premium_icon Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

    News Happy campers converged on the Lismore Showground this weekend

    • 16th Jul 2018 6:15 AM
    How will climate change affect the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon How will climate change affect the Northern Rivers?

    Weather Climate predictions for the next 10, 20, 50 years have been released

    Local Partners