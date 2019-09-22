PHOTOS: Green thumbs and beautiful Northern Rivers' gardens
EVERYONE wins when the Lismore Home Garden Education Club holds it's annual competition.
Club secretary Dawn Coles, said the more people get out and garden, the happier they and their communities will be.
Mrs Coles said the winners of the club's 2019 Spring Garden Competition can be justly proud.
On Friday morning the club held its award ceremony in Lismore.
Garden prize presenters included Lismore Deputy Mayor Darlene Cook, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Lismore Garden Centre owners Cameron and Emma, Wal Murry First National representatives Andrew Fifield and Cory Byrne, various members of the Lismore Home Garden Education Club committee and a representative from the Northern Star.
When Paul and Maree Parkinson won the Champion Garden trophy Grand, the audience burst into applause.
Mr Parkinson said they were very happy to win the trophy for the fourth time.
After the ceremony the green-thumb duo walked around their massive garden in North Lismore which will now go ahead to be judged against other regional winners for the next level of the competition.
"We grow some flowers from seed, " Mrs Parkinson said.
Others we buy from the Lismore Garden Centre."
Dorothy and Charlie Cox once again took out the Champion Reserve trophy for their charming and colourful garden in East Lismore.
"Gardening is our life," Mr Cox said.
"We just love getting out into it," Mrs Cox said.
Mrs Cox was also a judge along with Warren Coles of the school vegetable gardens. As she presented prizes to the junior green-thumbs,
"It's lovely to see so many young gardeners and schools take part and enter," she said.
"You have all done a wonderful, wonderful job with your gardens,"
In the School Competition, the Winner Over 100 students was Tregeagle Public School, whole Winner- 50 - 100 students was Blakebrook Public School and Winner - under 50 students was Goolmangar Public School.
Warren Coles took out the Champion Vegetable Garden while Paul Sandrin won the Reserve Champion Vegetable Garden and took home the Charlie & Dot Cox Perpetual Trophy. The Friends of St Vincent's Hospital in East Lismore also impressed judges Chris Ryan, Geoffrey Densley and Ellie Delphin with their imaginative plantings of native and exotics.
Friends' Neville, Mark and Anne-Marie said they were thrilled to win the Perpetual trophy for Best Commercial, Business, Hospital / Club Garden. "It's a wonderful space for patients, visitors and of course staff to relax," Neville said.
Category winners
- Champion Garden - Paul & Maree Parkinson 12 Minshul Crescent, North Lismore
- Reserve Champion Garden - Charlie & Dorothy Cox 59 Walker St, East Lismore
- Champion Vegetable Garden - Warren & Dawn Coles 673 Pinchin Rd, Goolmangar
- Reserve Champion Vegetable - Paul Sandrin 344 Koonorigan Rd, Koonorigan
- 1. Town Garden Winner - Charlie & Dorothy Cox
- 2nd Town Garden - Merv & Fay Ryan 63A Esmonde St, East Lismore
- 2. Country Garden Winner - Paul & Maree Parkinson
- 2nd Country Garden - Edda Witchard 304 Dunoon Rd, North Lismore
- 3. All Seasons Garden Winner - Alan & Tracey Foster 61 Phyllis St, South Lismore
- 2nd All Seasons Garden - Phyllis Laker 1/10 Oliver Ave, Goonellabah
- 4. Garden Not Previously Entered Winner - Annette Ritchie 33 Koonorigan Rd, Koonorigan
- 5. Best Floral Display Winner - Paul & Maree Parkinson
- 2nd Best Floral Display - Merv & Fay Ryan
- 6. Front Garden Winner - Merv & Fay Ryan
- 2nd Front Garden - Charlie & Dorothy Cox
- 7. Back Garden Winner - Paul & Maree Parkinson
- 2nd Back Garden - Charlie & Dorothy Cox
- 8. Pathway Garden Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox
- 2nd Pathway - Allan & Tracy Foster
- 9.Hedge or Topiary Winner - Kevin Pursey
- 2nd Topairy - Pauline Buckland
- 10. Single Variety of Flowers Winner - Lolita Cabatan, Colleen Musgrove
- 11.Bed of Mixed Flowers Winner - Paul & Maree Parkinson
- 2nd Mixed Flowers - Jack Savins
- 12.Best Flowering Rose Bush Winner - Mervyn & Marlene Taylor
- 2nd Rose Bush - Bonnie Thompson
- 13. Best Flowering Shrub Winner - Fran Mitchell
- 2nd Flowering Shrub Bonnie Thompson
- 14. Climber or Creeper Winner - Katherine Cadonetti
- 2nd Climber or Creeper - Warren & Dawn Coles
- 15. Plant in Container Winner - Marie Gibson
- 2nd Plant in Container - Phyllis Laker
- 16. Fruit Tree Winner - Warren Coles
- 2nd Fruit Tree - Twiggy Punch
- 17. Complete Vegetable Garden Winner - Warren Coles
- 2nd Vegie Garden - Paul Sandrin
- 18. Bed of Mixed Vegies Winner - Paul Sandrin
- 2nd Mixed Vegies - Pat Greene
- 19. Collection of Herbs Winner - Paul Sandrin
- 2nd Herbs - Pat Greene
- 20. Display of Bromeliads Winner - Dorothy & Charlie Cox
- 2nd Bromeliads - Paul & Maree Parkinson
- 21. Succulents and or Cactus Winner - Edda Witchard
- 2nd Succulents - Lolita Cabatan
- 22. Bed Featuring Rocks etc Winner - Edda Witchard
- 2nd Rocks etc - Allan & Tracy Foster
- 23.Water Feature Winner- Allan & Tracy Foster
- 2nd Water Feature - Kathleen Maguire
- 24. Bush or Shade House Winner - Gil & Judy Cox
- 2nd Shade House - Fay & Merv Ryan
- 25. Outdoor Living Area Winner A- llan & Tracy Foster
- 2nd Outdoor Area - Twiggy Punch
- 26. Horticultural Novelty Winner - Allan & Tracy Foster
- 2nd Novelty - Paul & Maree Parkinson
- 27. Ground Floor Unit Winner - Phyllis Laker
- 2nd Flat or Unit - Lolita Cabatan
- 28. Commercial Business Winner - Friends of St. Vincents, St Vincents Hospital
- 2nd Commercial - Lismore Heights Sports Recreation & Community Club
- 28. Community Garden Winner Lismore Community Gardens
- Retirement Home/Village Competition - Winner - Chauvel Village, RSL Life Care 1 Star Ave, Goonellabah
- Chauvel Village Residents Competition - Private Gardens - Winner - Laurel Bateman
- Plant in Container - Winner - Norma Parr
- Retirement Village Competition - Marie Gibson
- Judges Choice - Encouragement for Outstanding Creativity - Alan & Tracey Foster
- School Competition - Winner - over 100 students - Tregeagle Public School
- - Winner- 50 - 100 students - Blakebrook Public School
- - Winner - under 50 students - Goolmangar Public School