PHOTOS: Green thumbs and beautiful Northern Rivers' gardens

CHAMPION GARDEN: In 2019 Maree and Paul Parkinson won their fourth Lismore Home Garden Education Club Champion Garden award and were presented with the Perpetual Sidney & Hacking Trophy. The duo also won 1stfor Bed of Mixed Flowers,BBC McMahon Perpetual Trophy for Back Garden, Best Floral Display Lismore Garden Perpetual Trophy and the Mary and Emily Betteridge Perpetual Trophy. Alison Paterson

EVERYONE wins when the Lismore Home Garden Education Club holds it's annual competition.

Club secretary Dawn Coles, said the more people get out and garden, the happier they and their communities will be.

Mrs Coles said the winners of the club's 2019 Spring Garden Competition can be justly proud.

On Friday morning the club held its award ceremony in Lismore.

Garden prize presenters included Lismore Deputy Mayor Darlene Cook, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Lismore Garden Centre owners Cameron and Emma, Wal Murry First National representatives Andrew Fifield and Cory Byrne, various members of the Lismore Home Garden Education Club committee and a representative from the Northern Star.

When Paul and Maree Parkinson won the Champion Garden trophy Grand, the audience burst into applause.

Mr Parkinson said they were very happy to win the trophy for the fourth time.

After the ceremony the green-thumb duo walked around their massive garden in North Lismore which will now go ahead to be judged against other regional winners for the next level of the competition.

"We grow some flowers from seed, " Mrs Parkinson said.

Others we buy from the Lismore Garden Centre."

Dorothy and Charlie Cox once again took out the Champion Reserve trophy for their charming and colourful garden in East Lismore.

"Gardening is our life," Mr Cox said.

"We just love getting out into it," Mrs Cox said.

Mrs Cox was also a judge along with Warren Coles of the school vegetable gardens. As she presented prizes to the junior green-thumbs,

"It's lovely to see so many young gardeners and schools take part and enter," she said.

"You have all done a wonderful, wonderful job with your gardens,"

In the School Competition, the Winner Over 100 students was Tregeagle Public School, whole Winner- 50 - 100 students was Blakebrook Public School and Winner - under 50 students was Goolmangar Public School.

Warren Coles took out the Champion Vegetable Garden while Paul Sandrin won the Reserve Champion Vegetable Garden and took home the Charlie & Dot Cox Perpetual Trophy. The Friends of St Vincent's Hospital in East Lismore also impressed judges Chris Ryan, Geoffrey Densley and Ellie Delphin with their imaginative plantings of native and exotics.

Friends' Neville, Mark and Anne-Marie said they were thrilled to win the Perpetual trophy for Best Commercial, Business, Hospital / Club Garden. "It's a wonderful space for patients, visitors and of course staff to relax," Neville said.

Category winners