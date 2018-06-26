PHOTOS: Grass fire threatens buildings near Casino

FIREFIGHTERS battled a grass fire which threatened to destroy nearby structures at a property south of Casino.

The Casino-Yorklea Rural Fire Service and the Casino Fire and Rescue unit were called to the blaze at Leeville yesterday afternoon.

The two crews were able to extinguish the fire before the buildings were damaged.

A neighbour on a bobcat also helped to contain the blaze by cutting breaks.

The Casino-Yorklea RFS posted about the incident on its Facebook page, saying it was "great work" by the team.

The fire is now listed as "under control" on the RFS Fires Near Me website, after burning about two hectares of land.