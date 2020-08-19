PHOTOS: Gorgeous $4.1M Northern Rivers property sold

GORGEOUS LIFESTYLE: A luxurious lifestyle property featuring an exquisite homestead and nearly 5,200 macadamia trees, at Goremans Rd, Eureka, sold for $4.1 million after only six weeks on the market.

EUREKA is the new black when it comes to real estate, with one property priced over $4 million selling in only six weeks.

And it seems the high end of the market with the deepest of pockets can’t get enough.

According to real estate agent Trent Stana, the luxurious French provincial-style homestead on 35.6ha on Goremans Road ‒ which features nearly 5200 mature, income-producing macadamia trees ‒ sold for the asking price $4.1 million.

“If I had four more I could have sold them all,” he said.

“We had great interest from Sydney and Brisbane, you’d be surprised how many entrepreneurs and executives are looking to find an income producing property such as a macadamia farm with a high class residence on the Northern Rivers.”

He said the property consists of multiple residences that have been beautifully restored showcasing old world charm with elegant and stunning period features throughout.

Mr Stana said before the property formally hit the market “all the hard-core macadamia farmers in the area came through but they were not interested in the residence, only in the nuts”.

The home is set among established rose gardens.

“They were all saying, ‘oh worth about $3.2 or $3.3 million’, but we had a large amount of inquiries and got the asking price,” he said.

“The new owners will initially use the property as an investment but have plans to relocate and move here.”

Mr Stana said high-end rural properties with a beautiful residence and an income generating ability were highly sought after by big city buyers.

“Any kind of macadamia farms with a high class property is getting attention as a lot of city people seem to be heading this way and they are interested in macadamia farms as it has a good revenue,” he said.

“Combined with sort of location, the Northern Rivers is highly sought after as there are lot of entrepreneurs and executives who possess mixed and diverse portfolios looking for this kind of property.”

According to realestate.com.au, Eureka is considered a tightly held market and attracts an average of 2945 hits per property compared with 1144 visits per NSW property.