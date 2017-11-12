Menu
PHOTOS GALLERY: 2017 Ballina Prawn Festival a hit

Jet and Tully Burke with Ballina's famous prawn.
Ballina Prawn Festival
Alina Rylko
by

THE 2017 Ballina Prawn Festival was a hit, despite wet weather at Missingham Park on Saturday.

For the first time this year, each food truck had a prawn dish for visitors to the festival to enjoy.

A cover charge of $10, in place for the second year, included live entertainment from Busby Marou.

The highlight of the annual festival which promotes the region's high quality prawn, was the fire works.

Russell Coombs won the prawn peeling and eating contest for the third year in a row.

Mr Coombs impressed crowds as his ate half a kilo of prawn in one minute and 37 seconds, a fraction slower than his efforts last year, when he had a time of one minute and 19 seconds.

He frightened off the competition so well there was no second or third placegetters.

Residents who missed the show can buy fresh wild-caught Ballina king prawns at the Ballina Fishermen's Co-op.

