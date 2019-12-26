PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day races

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Poolside at the water polo championships

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Kids tell Santa their secrets at Casino...

News

News premium_icon Fireys protect Upper Orara homes surrounded by...

News premium_icon ULTIMATE GALLERY: Did we snap you at the Toy Run?

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Rodeo rain stops feisty bucking bulls

Music

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: Ewingar rises from ashes with fire benefit...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

Community

Community premium_icon 60 paddle protesters against village river...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

Rugby League

Rugby League premium_icon NRL legends drop into the Rappy for a Friday night...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Homes saved, but fire still burns in New...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Horror bushfire threatening Mt Nardi...

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

Racing Carnival

Racing Carnival premium_icon 60 PHOTOS: Did we snap you at Tabulam Race Day?

Community

Community premium_icon Historical book Mayors launched at council...

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

Lennox Head Surf Club U14's training for their Surf Rescue certificate.

Lifestyle premium_icon PHOTOS: A leisurely day by the beach

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Our Kids go 'giddy up' after Cup lunch

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Very special visitor flies into Lismore...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

Lee Kernaghan was the special guest at The Northern Star Club event, raising money for Drought Relief at the Ballina RSL.

Business premium_icon PHOTOS: Country music star chips in to help drought...

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Picking peaches on the range

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: Divers search for gun used in shooting

News

PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day races

by
26th Dec 2019 4:35 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILIES, punters and fashionistas gathered at the Ballina Jockey Club on Boxing Day for the popular Boxing Day races.

The event offered free entertainment for kids and free entry for children under 18.

It was a popular choice for families looking to unwind after the hustle and bustle of Christmas Day.

The club's next race meet will be the Ballina Cup -- being held on Friday, January 17 for the first time.

As well as horse racing, there will be a live DJ, food trucks, Brookies Gin Garden and Champagne Bar and fashions on the field.

ballina ballina jockey club horse racing
Lismore Northern Star