PHOTOS FROM PRIMEX: 'It's been bloody good'

WITH new and improved grounds and plenty of new attractions, event organisers said they have been thrilled with the positive reactions crowds have had to this year's Norco Primex Field Days as gates opened for the first day.

Primex director Bruce Wright said the field days had "all come together really well” and although the three-day event had only just launched, he had already received positive feedback.

"We've had exhibitors and visitors saying how refreshed it's all looking with the changes and improvements,” he said.

"This year's event, on day one, is already shaping as one of the best ever. What is exciting is that within hours of the gates opening, exhibitors who have been with us for a long time are saying how different and refreshing Primex 2019 is.”

There were plenty of attractions to keep crowds entertained throughout the day, including the inaugural primary schools tractor pull, working dog display and large machinery demonstrations.

Mandurah cattle farmers John Bowden and his wife Liz travelled from WA for Primex, and both said they were "blown away” by the expo and the wide range of exhibitors on show.

"We met up with a bloke at the Tocal Field Days earlier this month, and he told us it was worth the trip,” Mr Bowden said.

"We weren't sure about flying all the way here again but it's actually been bloody good. We've been pretty surprised by everything that's here. There's a bit of everything.”

Mr Wright said even before gates opened yesterday morning, this year's Primex was one of the most successful in the event's 35-year history, with more than 380 exhibitors.

"Last year we had 320 exhibitors, which means this year numbers are up by 18 per cent,” he said.

"That is an enormous vote of confidence in the direction Primex is heading. But what is even more heartening is the quality of the exhibitors.”

Mr Wright said organisers had been working hard to "deliver the best possible event we can”.

"Our strategic plan is to not just increase the number of exhibitors coming to this event, but to ensure this is a quality exhibition. Our aim is to be even more relevant to the primary industries sector and also to offer an event that has a real family appeal,” he said.

"We have gone a long way to achieving that in 2019. Across the 18 hectares of Primex there literally is something for everyone.”

Primex wraps up tomorrow night and is expected to attract more than 25,000 people over the three days, with more than $50 million in exhibitor sales.