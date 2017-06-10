PHOTOS: From Kitsch to collectables, the Old and Gold Festival had it all

Pushpa Ireland at the 2017 Brunswick Heads Old and Gold Festival.

STORMS didn't rain on the parade of second hand goods at the 2017 Brunswick Heads Old and Gold festival on Saturday.

A bevy of brolly-toting Brunwsickians and visitors alike turned up to hunt for treasures among piles of pre-loved fashions, antiques and kitsch kitchen trinkets.

Merryn Jennings of Ewingsdale at the 2017 Brunswick Heads Old and Gold Festival. Alina Rylko

Expert dealer Amber Armstrong of Vintage Interior Pieces said the one day event was a welcomed way to highlight the town's arty status.

"The Old and Gold Festival certainly makes visitors aware this town is a bit of a vintage trail, with at least seven speciality antique stores in the area,” she said.

"It's also a great day for residents to get old stuff out of the cupboards, make some extra cash, while enjoying the community spirit.”

Amber Armstrong, of Vintage Interior Pieces at the 2017 Old and Gold Festival, Brunswick Heads. Alina Rylko

Locals told the Northern Star the best bargains of the day could be found in any of the halls, with some items starting at just 20 cents.

A stunning diamond Deco ring, crafted by jeweller Paul Fitton of Nouveau Deco could be found in the Brunswick Memorial Hall for $250.

His glittering showcase, worthy of an Oceans 11 heist, also included an array of ruby, emerald, opal, pearl and topaz rings from as early as the 20s.

"Art Deco rings are special because they're modelled on the jewellery styles of the early Egyptian civilisations.”

Jewels at the 2017 Old and Gold Festival, Brunswick. Alina Rylko

Pushpa Ireland travelled from Murwillumbah for the third year to stock up on unique fashions including a handmade, floral patterned cotton skirt for $25.

"There aren't as many stalls as last year, probably because of the rain, but the collections are still just as fantastic,” she said.

Brunswick retailers, which on a soggy day like Saturday may not have ordinarily attracted patronage, benefited from extra business.

Merryn Jennings of Ewingsdale found a $25-top from a regular shop to wear to Grease, playing at the Brunswick Picture House on Saturday, June 24.