PHOTOS: Footage from CCTV shows flooding in Lismore bank

Hamish Broome
| 11th May 2017 9:51 AM
Damage to NAB's Lismore branch documented after the floodwaters receded.
Damage to NAB's Lismore branch documented after the floodwaters receded.

NATIONAL Australia Bank's flood damaged Lismore branch on Molesworth St may not reopen for months.

The 90cm of water that penetrated the branch destroyed the ATM, which was completely submerged, and structurally damaged the building's concrete slab.

Teller counters, joinery, plus floor coverings and furniture were all destroyed.

Still images of CCTV footage provided by the bank illustrate some of the damage.

WRECKED: Flooding of NAB's Lismore branch captured on CCTV footage.
WRECKED: Flooding of NAB's Lismore branch captured on CCTV footage.

In response the bank has stripped the building back to its bones and cleaned it extensively, an operation which is still ongoing.

It is monitoring air quality in the building to make sure it is safe and has brought in structural engineers to assess the damage.

WRECKED: Flooding of NAB's Lismore branch captured on CCTV footage.
WRECKED: Flooding of NAB's Lismore branch captured on CCTV footage.

Regional NSW head of retail Jackie Connors said while the branch was being refurbished the Lismore team was operating out of its pop-up branch in the Browns Creek Car Park.

"We have a lot of work still to do to make sure the branch is safe for our customers and staff,” she said.

Damage to NAB's Lismore branch documented after the floodwaters receded.
Damage to NAB's Lismore branch documented after the floodwaters receded.

Current banking options for NAB customers:

Pop-up Bank in a Box - at the Browns Creek / Clyde Campbell Car Park, open Monday to Thursday 9.30am-4pm and Friday 9.30am-5pm.

Withdraw cash at the rediATM's at Lismore Square shopping centre on Brewster Street and Lismore Base Hospital on Uralba Street.

Withdraw and deposit cash, deposit cheques, pay bills, and check your account balance by using Bank@Post services at the Lismore, Lismore East and Lismore South Australia Post offices

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore 2017 floods northern rivers flood

PHOTOS: Footage from CCTV shows flooding in Lismore bank

PHOTOS: Footage from CCTV shows flooding in Lismore bank

THE DAMAGE inside this big four branch was so severe that it damaged the building's concrete slab.

