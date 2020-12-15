Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two SES crews from the Murwillumbah unit were tasked with helping NSW Ambulance paramedics to reach a medical patient near Cane Rd, between Condong and Kynnumboon near Murwillumbah, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Cane Rd was flooded so the ambulance could not reach the patient.
Two SES crews from the Murwillumbah unit were tasked with helping NSW Ambulance paramedics to reach a medical patient near Cane Rd, between Condong and Kynnumboon near Murwillumbah, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Cane Rd was flooded so the ambulance could not reach the patient.
News

PHOTOS: Floodwater cuts paramedics off from patient

Liana Boss
15th Dec 2020 2:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE State Emergency Service Murwillumbah Unit has been assisting NSW Ambulance paramedics to access a patient cut off by floodwater.

Two SES teams with flood boats were tasked to Cane Rd, between Condong and Kynnumboon near Murwillumbah today.

It is understood paramedics were attempting to reach a patient suffering from a medical condition.

But with Cane Rd cut off by floodwater, they could not reach the patient via road ambulance.

NSW SES spokesman Mitchell Clout said there had been 18 rescue jobs - and 1333 jobs in total - across the state since the weather event began.

The majority of jobs on the Northern Rivers have been leaking roofs, damaged roads, fallen trees and sandbagging requirements.

He said the busiest units included Tweed Heads (156 jobs), Coffs Harbour (126), Mullumbimby (107), Ballina (99) and Lismore (75).

cane rd murwillumbah flood murwillumbah ses northern rivers weather nsw ses tweed flood tweed weather
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woolies confirms when Ballina Fair store will reopen

        Premium Content Woolies confirms when Ballina Fair store will reopen

        News THE store was shut last week after an ‘unscheduled building maintenance’.

        EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY: Residents told to leave as water rises

        EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY: Residents told to leave as water rises

        News Evacuation Order for Condong, Tumbulgum and surrounding areas

        More than 100mm of rain at 30+ weather stations

        Premium Content More than 100mm of rain at 30+ weather stations

        News Wild weather continues to lash the Northern Rivers

        Fred Nile supports Ballina man who cut down 270 mangroves

        Premium Content Fred Nile supports Ballina man who cut down 270 mangroves

        News He admitted he cut down hundreds of mangroves near ferry