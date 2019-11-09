PHOTOS: First look inside Nymboida fire impact zone
FIRE crews have been working tirelessly to contain a blaze that ripped through Nymboida last night leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
Reports of drastic damage to houses and the Nymboida Canoe Centre were confirmed but structures still stand after the flames lapped storage sheds late last night.
RFS helicopters ramped up their efforts to contain numerous spot fires around the Nymboida region as the fire heads in the direction of Coutts Crossing.
Photographer, Emma Ocholla went behind the lines to capture the ongoing battle with the blaze.