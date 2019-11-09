Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews battle blazes in and around Nymboida, Clarence Valley on November 9, 2019.
Fire crews battle blazes in and around Nymboida, Clarence Valley on November 9, 2019. Emma Ocholla
Breaking

PHOTOS: First look inside Nymboida fire impact zone

Mitchell Keenan
by
9th Nov 2019 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews have been working tirelessly to contain a blaze that ripped through Nymboida last night leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Reports of drastic damage to houses and the Nymboida Canoe Centre were confirmed but structures still stand after the flames lapped storage sheds late last night.

Embers smoulder underneath the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing after the blaze passed through the area last night. November 9, 2019.
Embers smoulder underneath the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing after the blaze passed through the area last night. November 9, 2019. Emma Ocholla

RFS helicopters ramped up their efforts to contain numerous spot fires around the Nymboida region as the fire heads in the direction of Coutts Crossing.

Photographer, Emma Ocholla went behind the lines to capture the ongoing battle with the blaze.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
clarence fires clarence valley bushfires nymboida canoe centre nymboida fires
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE WARNING: Conditions worsen at Mt Nardi fire

        FIRE WARNING: Conditions worsen at Mt Nardi fire

        Breaking WATCH & ACT declared for fire burning at Mt Nardi.

        The 'giraffe' saving kids' lives

        premium_icon The 'giraffe' saving kids' lives

        News $20k donation for paediatric equipment

        AUDIO CRAZE: 7 great podcasts to come out of Northern Rivers

        premium_icon AUDIO CRAZE: 7 great podcasts to come out of Northern Rivers

        Business A great way to use down time, here are podcasts from our patch

        Lucrative tender to refurbish buildings now open

        premium_icon Lucrative tender to refurbish buildings now open

        Council News Tender open for upgrade to council admin building