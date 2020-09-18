PHOTOS: Fireys' desperate efforts to save Lismore cathedral

Alison Paterson Full Profile Login to follow

FIRE crews are still desperately trying to bring the Lismore cathedral blaze under control.

When firefighters arrived at the scene this morning, they found large volumes of smoke coming from the roof of the building.

"Firefighters gained access and quickly extinguished an initial fire, but the blaze has spread to the rear of the property and into the roof," a NSW Fire & Rescue spokesperson said.

"Crews are currently working to contain the spread and extinguish the blaze.

"All occupants were able to self-evacuate from the building."