PHOTOS: Firefighters team up for training day
FIREFIGHTERS from Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting hosted colleagues from Fire & Rescue NSW's Lismore station to exchange ideas and information about equipment and procedures last Friday.
Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting's acting operations manager for Ballina, Graham Richardson, said the two organisations met on a regular basis, on this occasion at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
"Our crew of the day ... comprised five firefighters and I along with two of our appliances, and Fire & Rescue NSW brought a crew and and an appliance from Lismore," he said.
Lismore station manager Ian Grimwood said it was a great opportunity to clarify the working arrangement between the two services.