PHOTOS: Feast your eyes on Lismore's best gardens

GORGEOUS GARDENS: Some of Lismore's most gorgeous gardens were winners in their Lismore Home Garden Education Club annual Spring Garden Competition. Paul and Maree Parkinson took out a number of awards including a fourth-time Champion Garden trophy.

GORGEOUS GARDENS: Some of Lismore's most gorgeous gardens were winners in their Lismore Home Garden Education Club annual Spring Garden Competition. Paul and Maree Parkinson took out a number of awards including a fourth-time Champion Garden trophy. Alison Paterson

LISMORE gardeners showed their style and have produced some brilliantly gorgeous gardens.

When the Lismore Homes Garden Education Club announced the winners in their annual Spring Garden Competition on Friday September 20, it recognised some of the regions most inspiring and exciting green-thumbs.

Photos View Photo Gallery

More than 30 classes offered keen gardeners the opportunity to enter everything from a pot-plant to a garden bed, a rosebush to their entire vegetable patch, floral display or pathway.

The Champion Garden Award went to Maree and Paul Parkinson for their stunning 2Ha garden, while reserve champion went to perennial winners Dorothy and Charlie Cox for their charming cottage garden.

Judges Lismore Garden Club:

Lismore Garden Club Awards Tregeagle PSges:

Lismore Garden Club Award Goolmangar PS:

And while some of the winners with were experienced veterans, others showed that youth is no barrier to possessing a green thumb.

Three public schools in the region showed they have some talented young gardeners when they won their categories in the Schools Competition.

Mrs Cox and multiple vegetable garden award winner Warren Coles judged the school gardens.

"All the children and teachers can be very proud of their wonderful, wonderful gardens,” she said.

Tregeagle PS won the prize for a school garden with Over 100 students, Blakebrook PS won the prize for 50 - 100 Students and Goolmangar PS won the Under 50 Students award.

Lismore Home Garden Education Club secretary Dawn Coles said everyone who loves gardening is encouraged everyone to get involved.

"You don't have to be an expert, you just have to love gardening,” she said.

"Anyone interested in learning more about our friendly club should contact me via dcoles39@outlook.com or on 6628 2133.”