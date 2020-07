Cathy Adams I have worked at The Northern Star for 16 years, as a photographer and now, a digital producer. I love that our work gives us the opportunity to help and inform people in a changing world. Full Profile Login to follow

POLICE divers and PolAir are expected to arrive at South Ballina this afternoon to help after a car plunged into the river.

>>> Grim outlook for driver trapped in sunken car

It is feared a driver, believed to be a 17-year-old, is still trapped inside the car.

One person emerged from the water and is understood to have told paramedics a second person had also been in the car.

Emergency services are still on the scene.