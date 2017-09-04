PHOTOS: Father's Day billycart races rocked

THERE were thrills and many spills at Kyogle's Billycart Bonanza despite a drop in entries this year.

Organiser Ron Allen said illness was an issue.

"Fifteen of my family have the flu,” Mr Allen said. "And there is a lot on.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Father's Day billycart event was in its fourth year and popular favourites were back.

You couldn't miss Bethany Behran's silver bullet- shaped Supermobile or 14-year-old Jordan Clark in General Lee which has won many races over the years.

Howard Furner travelled from Goonengerry and won the Professional Open and Homegrown Open sections. He had a few near misses flying down Stratheden St to victory.

Money raised from the event pays for the scripture teacher at Kyogle High School.

There were 94 entrants and 53 races.

The Risk Public School won $150 and St Brigid's Primary School won $950. Winner of business design innovation was Boral Timber in Kyogle.