29°
News

PHOTOS: Father's Day billycart races rocked

Kyogle Billycart Bonanza 2017.
Kyogle Billycart Bonanza 2017. Susanna Freymark
by Susanna Freymark

THERE were thrills and many spills at Kyogle's Billycart Bonanza despite a drop in entries this year.

Organiser Ron Allen said illness was an issue.

"Fifteen of my family have the flu,” Mr Allen said. "And there is a lot on.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Father's Day billycart event was in its fourth year and popular favourites were back.

You couldn't miss Bethany Behran's silver bullet- shaped Supermobile or 14-year-old Jordan Clark in General Lee which has won many races over the years.

Howard Furner travelled from Goonengerry and won the Professional Open and Homegrown Open sections. He had a few near misses flying down Stratheden St to victory.

Money raised from the event pays for the scripture teacher at Kyogle High School.

There were 94 entrants and 53 races.

The Risk Public School won $150 and St Brigid's Primary School won $950. Winner of business design innovation was Boral Timber in Kyogle.

Topics:  billycart bonanza billycart races father's day kyogle scripture teacher

Lismore Northern Star
Weekend penalty rates slashed under union deal

Weekend penalty rates slashed under union deal

THE weekend penalty rates of thousands of low-paid Queensland workers employed by four corporate giants have been slashed under deals struck with a key union.

Woman follows thief to get stolen money back

Police arrested a man who allegedly stole money from an elderly woman.

An elderly woman was approached at Ballina Central Shopping Complex

Ballina closer to ending drought

RUNNING HARD: Ballina flanker Andrew Burke in action during the Far North Coast rugby union preliminary final against Byron Bay at Crozier Field in Lismore on Saturday.

Seahorses chance to end drought

Local children get grubby on national TV

ENTHUSIASTIC: Arlian Ecker of Ballina as Plastic-Free Boy with Dirtgitl in Get Grubby TV.

Get Grubby TV premieres this monday on ABC KIDS

Local Partners