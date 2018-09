Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

THERE was glitz and glamour, heels and fascinators ... and it wouldn't be a Lismore Cup without them.

Punters gathered at the Lismore Turf Club to try their luck with the bookies and to let their hair down at the annual pinnacle of the Spring Racing Carnival.

Emma Clark won the women's category in the Fashions in the Field competition and Jen Marsh of Casino the over 40s section.

Kyle Chaplin won the men's category.