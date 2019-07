FASHION guru Alex Perry was the special guest at The Northern Star Club's event at the Ballina RSL on Friday night.

The special event welcomed 155 members to listen to Mr Perry, who showed a sense of humour and down-to-earth attitude. His global success was an inspiration.

On the night, a total of $4,760 was raised for local charity Our Kids.

The Northern Star Club members are the business leaders responsible for driving the success of the vibrant business community of the Northern Rivers.