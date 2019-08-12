Menu
Clair Dory focussed on her next move with the ball.
Soccer

PHOTOS: Far North Coast soccer finals approach

Mitchell Craig
by
12th Aug 2019 4:40 PM
THE finals are approaching for Far North Coast soccer, and the competition was tight at Saunders Oval at Ballina over the weekend.

As part of The Northern Star's Your Sport series, we took some snaps of the action.

We want to showcase the outstanding people and the wonderful clubs in our region, from the juniors through to the stalwart players who show up every week - rain, hail or shine.

As your local newspaper, we are interested in getting behind your sport, your team and your club. Tell us about your club's matches, draws, news, wins, losses, results and photos by emailing sport@northernstar.com.au.

