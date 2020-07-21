PHOTOS: ’Fantastic day’ on the Lismore netball courts

COURT ACTION: The return of competition which was held under strict pandemic guidelines was enthusiastically embraced by players, teams, coaches and fans of the Lismore District Netball Association on Saturday July 18, 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson.

THE atmosphere was one of tremendous excitement as players took to the netball courts across the region on the weekend.

For those match officials, athletes, coaches and limited number of spectators, being back in action was a welcome return to some normality after months of uncertainty surrounding their beloved sport.

At the Lismore District Netball Association's matches on Saturday, smiles a country mile wide were on the faces of players of all ages and skill levels.

The strict pandemic regulations enforced by the LDNA saw the courts and public areas completely emptied of people between divisions, while officials undertook intense cleaning of the area including seating, tables and goalposts.

But even these restrictions could not quell the joyful enthusiasm the players showed, with old friends waving across courts and new friends coming together - all socially distanced.

On social media the LDNA said it was "a fantastic day seeing our netball community back in action."

"Congratulations to everyone for being careful and following the new processes.

"From the little ones very early this morning to late afternoon seniors, our clubs players coaches umpires and spectators deserve a big pat on the back for a job well done."

The LDNA congratulated Natasha Flanagan who successfully obtained her National C umpiring badge on Saturday.

"A massive thank you must also go to the LDNA Executives who have worked tirelessly over many weeks following NNSW advice to set today up as well as you did and enormous thanks to John and Lynne Sims who our association would be lost without," the association wrote on Facebook.

Send your club's netball news and photos to sport@northernstar.com.au