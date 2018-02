IN a candid interview in front of a sold-out audience at the Ballina RSL on Friday night, Australian rock royalty Kirk Pengilly spoke about the early years of INXS, the death of Michael Hutchence and how a bottle of Limoncello was responsible for getting he and wife Layne Beachley together.

Pengilly was the guest of the Richmond Club - an exclusive club for advertisers with The Northern Star and the Ballina Shire Advocate.