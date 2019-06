Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

THE father of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez spoke to media today, pleading with the community for any information into the disappearance of his son.

Laurent Hayez arrived in Australia last week to assist with the search for his son, who was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay about 11pm on May 31 but wasn't reported missing to police until June 6 when he failed to check out of his backpacker accommodation in Belongil.