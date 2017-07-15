PHOTOS: Family fun at Heritage Weekend

IRON COUPLE: Chris and Will Drennert travelled From Warwick in Queensland to Casino for the third year running to display their laser cut metal wares at the Casino Heritage Weekend.

OLD-TIME farming practices and machinery were back in fashion with Clydesdale horses and vintage tractors the star attractions at the Heritage Weekend at the Casino.

On Saturday at the Casino Show grounds, sunny skies saw hundreds of families enjoying the last weekend of the school holidays as children marvelled at the animals while grandparents shared memories.

Casino Show Society member Alice Magner said it was wonderful so so many families out and about enjoying the many attractions of the event.

"This event showcases all things heritage,” she said.

"It's good to have all the different age groups here as the older people get to reminisce and the youngsters one learn how it was done.”

At the horse paddock, Ben Sullivan gave a cracker demonstration of how those gentle giants, the Clydesdale, used to do the back-breaking work of ploughing before tractors took over.

Mr Sullivan showed the crowds his skill as he took Cyril and Bloss through their paces, while Kevin Sullivan the MC, gave an excellent commentary explaining the final points of ploughing without an engine.

Youngsters Evie Chadburn and Torah Watson enjoyed very moment and the girls took the opportunity to pat the Bloss and Cyril when Ben halted them so people could up close with the heavy horses working with traditional equipment.

Meanwhile, father and son team Robert Brookner, 46 and Mason 13, were preparing their Clydesdale x Shire horse Abby for some exhibition ploughing and had also brought along an old baker's cart.

The pair's horses, tack and equipment looked immaculate and there's no doubt many in the crowd would remember having their bread wrapped in paper and delivered by such a cart, while it would be a treat for children who never seen a loaf delivered outside a supermarket.

Over on the machinery side of the showgrounds, there was an amazing array of tractors and farm machinery and plenty of owners happy to go into the most technical of details with the interested visitors.

One of the most committed exhibitors was Paul Fleming, who was proudly demonstrating a VF Fowler Dozer, a single cylinder diesel 2 stroke drive 'Field Marshall' model.

With a design only its inventor could love, the dozer took about 10 minutes to get started, he said.

"You can start it with a shotgun cartridge is the crank doesn't work,” Mr Fleming said with a grin.

"Its got a two handed crank and this machine was used in Yamba to clear the caravan park at Palmers Island.”

Mr Fleming revealed his family has between 60 and 70 farm machines, some going back four generations and "around 40 of them are in working order.”

"We have 15 machines on display here,” he said.

"It's great to have them here so please can see and enjoy them.”

The Heritage Weekend is running July 15-16 at the Casino Showgrounds, entry by gold coin donation.