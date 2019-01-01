PHOTOS: Family fun at Alstonville for NYE

Adam and Svea Jakovovic, from Sydney who are visiting family in Ballina, enjoy the slide.

THERE were a lot of young legs eager to run at the Alstonville New Year's Eve Family Festival, and a lot of older legs struggling to keep up.

The popular event, this year held under clear skies on a warm evening, was held at the Alstonville showground and attracted several thousand people -- to the delight of Grahame Gooding from the Alstonville Agricultural Show Society which puts on the celebration.

Some attending were visiting family, and grandparents took their grandchildren along to celebrate the arrival of a new year.

This year, it was much easier for the older legs to get the kids to the rides as the agricultural society has recently installed an access ramp to the main arena of the showground.