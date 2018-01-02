Menu
FALLS FESTIVAL PHOTOS: All the action from day two

An enormous crowd joined Flume for the New Years countdown at Falls Festival 2017.
DAY two of Falls Festival saw an amazing lineup belt out the tunes.

Welcomed in overnight by Flume with an explosion of confetti at midnight, Day 2 provided a vast array of styles and genres.

Campe Cope, Alex Lahey, Flint Eastwood, Waax, Luca Brasi, Glass Animals all hit the stage with power, grace, humilty and passion.

The selection of music was at its finest.

Dune Rats as always provided a raw, funny and honest performance and the crowd loved it.

During the set the clouds opened up and poured rain down on the grounds.

Punters were seen dancing and laughing and enjoying every minute.

Some took to sliding down the hill but the area was quickly cordoned off.

