PHOTOS: Ewingar rises from ashes with fire benefit concert

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: Ewingar rises from ashes with fire benefit...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

Community

Community premium_icon 60 paddle protesters against village river...

Rugby League

Rugby League premium_icon NRL legends drop into the Rappy for a Friday night...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Homes saved, but fire still burns in New...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Horror bushfire threatening Mt Nardi...

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

Racing Carnival

Racing Carnival premium_icon 60 PHOTOS: Did we snap you at Tabulam Race Day?

Community

Community premium_icon Historical book Mayors launched at council...

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

Lennox Head Surf Club U14's training for their Surf Rescue certificate.

Lifestyle premium_icon PHOTOS: A leisurely day by the beach

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Our Kids go 'giddy up' after Cup lunch

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Very special visitor flies into Lismore...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

Lee Kernaghan was the special guest at The Northern Star Club event, raising money for Drought Relief at the Ballina RSL.

Business premium_icon PHOTOS: Country music star chips in to help drought...

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Picking peaches on the range

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: Divers search for gun used in shooting

News

News premium_icon $31 million Ballina development is almost finished

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - DODGY TATTS: Ben Wallis - More beer, vb symbol and a snail apparently.

Offbeat premium_icon GALLERY: The Northern Rivers' s--ttest tatts

News

News premium_icon Can you eat a dagwood dog, go on 3 rides and not...

News

News premium_icon WATCH: Connor meets the man who helped save his...

Holly and Indigo Laverick, and Ellenor Hughes catching up for the day at The Channon markets.

Lifestyle premium_icon PHOTOS: Out and about on the Northern Rivers

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

Music

PHOTOS: Ewingar rises from ashes with fire benefit concert

by
24th Nov 2019 2:02 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

THE crowd may have been disappointing but the acts weren't. Tex Perkins and Matt Walker's guitars singed the smoky skies at the Ewingar Rising concert at Ewingar Hall on Saturday night.

A stellar list of musicians played for free at the three-day event to raise money for the Ewingar community hit by fire for the second time in a matter of weeks. The constant presence of fires was felt by musicians who couldn't make to Ewingar.Dirtgirl creator Cate McQuillen said four fire trucks at Camira Creek near Whipore had saved dirtgirl world and her home that very day.

ewingar rising matt walker tex perkins
Lismore Northern Star