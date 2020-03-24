PHOTOS: Everyone’s for tennis at East Lismore

TOP TALENT: Some of the talented players who range from primary school youngsters through to senior high school students, who come from all over the area to be coached by Kelly Richards and her team at the East Lismore Tennis Club.

TOP TALENT: Some of the talented players who range from primary school youngsters through to senior high school students, who come from all over the area to be coached by Kelly Richards and her team at the East Lismore Tennis Club.

THE air was thick with laughter and the sound of tennis balls being whacked by youngsters as they attended a skills session at the East Lismore Tennis Club.

Under the guidance of head coach Kelly Richards, the players, who range in age from primary school to senior high school, are enjoying a sunny Friday on the club courts.

PHOTOS: The titans of tennis

Divided into two groups, Richards and assistant coach Greg Hughes, assistant junior coaches Erica and Cameron Richards take the kids through different skills training which covers, serving, different stroked and encouraging good sportsmanship.

Richards who took up the role in 2017 said the club has a wonderful family-friendly vibe.

“We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation,” she said,

“Tennis is more individual spot and we are making sue hygiene and distance requirements are being maintained.”