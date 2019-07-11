PHOTOS: Emotional funeral for iconic Lismore sportsman

The service for Harold Crozier held at St Andrew's Anglican Church in Lismore was attended by a large number of the community.

ONE of the most prominent sportsmen in Lismore's history was farewelled today in a moving ceremony at St Andrew's Anglican Church in Lismore.

Harold George Crozier, known to his mates as HG or Cro, was remembered for his devotion to sport.

The touching eulogy, written by Geoff Gaggin and read by Ralph Gregory, recounted Mr Crozier's life and successes, both on and off the field.

"There are very few names which have epitomised the essence of sport on the Far North Coast than Harold George Crozier," Mr Gregory said.

"One does not have to to be an avid sports follower to recognise the name Harold Crozier as being iconic."

Mr Crozier was best known for his success on the cricket pitch, leading many teams to victories on the Northern Rivers as well as playing for NSW Country overseas.

He also had a stellar career in baseball, not only as a first grade player in the Lismore Baseball Association, but also representing Australia in 1959.

It was "almost by divine intervention" that Mr Crozier's first home was only 200m from Oakes Oval, where he would later have a sports field named in his honour - Crozier Field.

Mr Crozier retired from a career in real estate in 2005, which allowed him to devote even more time to the sports he loved - cricket, baseball, golf and his new-found love of lawn bowls.

It was his hard-working attitude and sheer determination which made Mr Crozier a beloved sportsman.

"Harold strived for perfection and demanded the same zest for excellence from those around him," Mr Gregory said during the eulogy.

"You did not play for Team Crozier unless you abided by Harold's rules."

Mr Crozier's other great love was his family.

He married his wife Nan in 1957 in Lismore's St Andrew's Anglican Church, and they later welcomed three children and six grandchildren to their family.

David Crozier recounted his father's love of sport, especially the connection it allowed him to have with his mates.

"He was never fond of the term, 'play sport for fun'," David said.

"He played sport to win."

Mr Crozier died at Crowley Care Nursing Home Ballina, on July 6, aged 86.