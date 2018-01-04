PHOTOS: Rescue crews praised after farm accident

NSW Ambulance special operations, paramedics, Rural Fire Service, police and Volunteer Rescue Association work to treat and extricate a man after a farming accident at Federal on Wednesday, January 3.

EMERGENCY services involved in a three-hour rescue to free an injured farmer pinned underneath machinery yesterday have been praised for their efforts.

Police, paramedics, Volunteer Rescue Association and Rural Fire Services crews navigated difficult and dense terrain to reach the man, estimated to be in his 60s, down an embankment at a farm at Federal.

NSW VRA Brunswick Heads Captain Susan Biggar said volunteers had to dig up soft soil to help extradite the man.

But she said "ambos had the biggest job in stabilising the man" as volunteers and others brought down trees and branches with a chainsaw to create a clear path to stretcher the man up the 30m embankment via a rope hauling system.

She said some VRA members abseiled to the top of the embankment with soft, slippery soil and loose rocks creating difficultly for emergency services to manoeuvre.

Captain Biggar said she was grateful for the efforts of all emergency agencies on scene yesterday.

"When we are together on scene, we become one big team," Capt Biggar said.

Community gratitude for emergency services at yesterday's rescue was highlighted on social media.

Evelyn Taylor praised the commitment and hard work of the emergency services on the NSW Ambulance Facebook page.

"Good on ya guys, you're so vital to the people, and hope you all (have) every success, and pray your journeys and days be safe," she said.

The injured farmer was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday afternoon with pelvic and leg injuries.

It is understood that another man near the property alerted emergency services after hearing the injured man's cries for help.