PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes as fireies save homes from Uki blaze

Firefighters have been working overnight at the scene of an out-of-control bushfire at Terragon, near Uki.

Firefighters have been working overnight at the scene of an out-of-control bushfire at Terragon, near Uki. Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade

A SENIOR firefighter has praised the "sensational efforts" by ground and air crews to save life and property at the Uki fires overnight.

Rural Fire Service Superintendent David Cook praised crews on the ground and in the air for their "magnificent job" in successfully protecting rural residential properties.

"We have had massive saves overnight, the Terragon fire on Kyogle Rd has already burned 220 hectares of very dry country, bush and molasses grass up to 8ft in some case burned," he said.

"Various properties were under threat but we managed to save all the properties under threat.

"Within 20 minutes we had aircraft coming in including the 737 Air tanker which came from Sydney and refilled at Coffs Harbour for seven drops which really made a difference."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Supt. Cook said 35 firefighters overnight were not able to put in containment lines "because of volatility of the fire."

"Our main objective overnight was property protection and today we will concentrate on putting in containment lines," he said.

"Yesterday afternoon we had 12 RFS crews and one F&R NSW crew plus seven aircraft both rotor and fixed wings."

Supt Cook said he is really proud of all the crews who saved people's homes.

"Last night we protected 15 to 20 properties comprising rural residential had massive saves, there is an unconfirmed report a shed may have been lost," he said.

"But all the properties and their residents are safe."

He said the response from Sydney was "fantastic."

"When we needed aircraft from Sydney they sent the 737 airtanker and doing those drops really did a lot so thanks the quick response form state operations and their sustained efforts," he said.

"And our crews from the far north coast who on their way back from Clarence Valley fires are not on their way back home to help us out up here."

Supt. Cook said the fire is now rated as Advice.

According to the RFS Fires Near Me website which was updated at 2.44am today:

Firefighters are providing property protection at a number of rural properties along Kyogle Road.

Residents along Rowlands Creek Road, south of Uki, should enact their bush fire survival plan. If your plan is to leave, leave now before the fire threatens.

A southerly change is expected to hit the area at approximately 8pm, which will push the active fire in a northerly direction.

Kyogle Road is closed between Charlie Hall dam and McDonalds Road.

The Large Air Tanker is working with other aircraft and ground crews to slow the spread of fire.

The fire is burning in High fire danger conditions and is currently less than two hours from properties.

Under these conditions, fires can be difficult to control. Embers may be blown ahead of the fire, creating spot fires. These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front.

Advice

Homes can offer safety.

Conditions may be changing. Continue to monitor the situation and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Kyogle Road is closed between Charlie Hall dam and McDonalds Road.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.