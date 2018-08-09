PHOTOS: Did we take your photo in the Q&A audience?

Panellists for QandA Lismore. David Littleproud, Minister for Agriculture, Fiona Simson, NFF president, Joel Fitzgibbon, shadow minister for agriculture, Jenny Dowell, former Mayor of Lismore and Matt Sorenson, people's panellist from Kyogle.

LISMORE came out in force last Monday and Tony Jones was impressed.

"It was a great audience," he said in the green room after the show,which packed City Hall to its near 500 capacity.

"There is always a great energy when the audience wants to be there.

"It isn't just me who feels it but the whole panel," he said.

Given the government's announcement of its $570 million drought package this week, which sees $12,000 in additional payments to to farmers as part of The Farm Household Allowance Scheme, the theme of the show stuck closely to issues surrounding agriculture.

However, Q&A's executive producer, Peter Mc Evoy said: "We were all impressed with number and range of informed and passionate questions in Lismore. The only problem is that we couldn't get to more in the hour we had."

Former Mayor Jenny Dowell, said she had prepared for a range of questions, including refugees and our CSG history, but was pleased she was able to use her knowledge on council to be able to add relevant information to the debate.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said there was not the diversity of opinion in his Queensland electorate that existed in Lismore and applauded Q&A for getting out into regional communities to capture the issues and bring them to the national debate.

"It's always great to take the program into fresh territory," Mr McEvoy concurred.

"It's a great opportunity for people in Lismore but it's also important for everyone else across Australia to hear what the citizens of this region think."

Time did not permit the live airing of a question by Nimbin Hemp Embassy President Michael Balderstone about cannabis impairment whilst driving but it can be seen on ABC iView.