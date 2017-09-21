27°
Kris Pisarek, and Elizabeth Fernleigh, at the Lismore Cup 2017.

News

PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Lismore Cup?

News

News

PHOTOS: Were you photographed at Grinspoon?

WATEGOS SHARK SPOTTING: Great White Shark

News

Man evades police only to be chased by shark

BARBECUE CHAMPS: Rolling Smokes James Taylor, BBQ and Bluegrass organiser Fletcher Potanin, Rolling Smoke's Lukas Armstrong and sponsor Bobby Sevdimbas from Firbrand.

News

PHOTOS: Cooks smoke it up at Bangalow

News

Ghost-like shape caught floating above ocean

STORE REOPENS: Lismore's Best & Less reopened after flood damage to a rapturous reception from loyal and new customers who flocked in to snap up a bargain.

Business

PHOTOS: Best and Less reopens in sales style

ABOVE: Dancer Lily Folpp, 17, won a pretigious scholarship.

News

Photographer's stunning images recognised

ABOVE: Dancer Lily Folpp, 17, won a pretigious scholarship.

News

Stunning images recognised

News

NT News: their best front pages revealed

The Cancer Council's 2017 Stars of Lismore contestants and their mentors.

News

Lets dance: stars put on their dance shoes

Cindy Lee of Lismore on shoulders at Splendour In The Grass.

Community

North Coast kids party in their patch at Splendour

Humpback whales off the coast of Brunswick Heads during their annual migration north.

News

Whale calf filmed off Qld Coast

News

Sulfur fire creates hell on earth for firefighters

Travel

Curious Tasmanian devil investigates falling snow

News

Solar eruption key to tracking space weather

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

Entertainment

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Mistaken for dogs chew toy.

News

Woman picks up deadly rattlesnake thinking it was a...

Wet weather hits Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head with heavy rain between 200mm to 300mm forecast, plummeting temperatures and possible flash flooding across the Northern Rivers.

News

LISTEN: Weather forecast for the weekend

Perth Bridge strike

News

Dashcam captures Perth bridge strike

Video THumb

News

Skip driver strikes truck in hit-and-run

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

Entertainment

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood...

Lifestyle

Stunning photography from the 2017 Sony Alpha...

News

School bus attempts dangerous lane change

News

News

PHOTOS: Beef Week's breakfast with the butchers gets...

Fish form defensive bait ball.

News

Incredible "bait ball" as fish try to intimidate...

News

PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Lismore Cup?

By
21st Sep 2017 2:53 PM

The gates are open at the Lismore Turf Club for the annual Lismore Cup, and the fashionistas are out and about.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fashionistas fashions in the field horse racing lismore cup lismore-toyota lismore turf club northern rivers sport