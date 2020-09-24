PHOTOS: Did we snap your pic at the Lismore Cup?

Alison Paterson Full Profile Login to follow

THE sun is shining and it's a great day to be trackside at the Lismore Turf Club for its biggest day of the year, the Lismore Cup.

It's a half day public holiday in the city for the event, which is only open to people with pre-sold tickets.

Lismore Turf Club secretary manager Scott Jones said COVID-19 restrictions had changed some aspects of Cup day, but was positive the day would still be a success.

Punters are seated in tables of 10 and there is to be no mingling.

A maximum of 1200 tickets were on sale for the event.