TITANS TREAT: On Thursday February 25, The Gold Coast Titans held a 'come and try' session for around 200 youngsters aged 6 -16, ahead of their trial game against the New Zealand Warriors at Oakes Oval, Lismore, on February 27, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson
Sport

PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the Titans come and try day?

Alison Paterson
26th Feb 2021 3:30 PM
Being able to pass or tackle to their sporting idols put a grin on the faces of hundreds of young rugby league players and created memories to last a lifetime.

Ahead of the clash against the New Zeakand Warriors at Oakes Oval, Lismore, on Saturday, the Gold Coast Titans held a ‘come and try’ session for players and clubs from all over the region showed up ready to rock and roll on Thursday afternoon at Crozier Field.

And it didn't matter if they were ages six or 16 years, the chance to meet, kick a footy and snap a selfie with their sporting heroes was as one youngsters said, “awesome.”

There’s no doubt some youngsters who aspire to professional career with the Titans also paid close attention to what the Titans players said about skills practice and gamesmanship.

Titans coach Jason Holbrook said getting back to “grassroots” at community events such as this is “very important for NRL clubs.”

“This is how we all started out,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to have the kids playing the players mingling with them which is great.

“We hope some of them will want to play for the Titans when they get older.”

NRL’s Wayde Kelly who ran the session said having the Titans involved was “fantastic.”

“It’s a really good turnout with more than 200 registered,” he said.

“We had a few more kids turn up on the day which was great.

“Our trainers are really dedicated to helping young players develop.”

A Titans spokesman confirmed that they do keep an eye open for talent at these sessions.

The youngsters had massive grins and some of them really small players were practically jumping up and down with excitement.

A couple of junior players who looked about six or seven took the session very seriously and clearly have designs on playing NRL in their futures.

“If we do really well, do think they’ll sign us up?” said one tyke to his mate.

In an answer which probably echoed every player on Crozier field, his friend nodded.

“I hope so,” he said.

