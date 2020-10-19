Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
These youngsters had the time of their lives watching the 2020 NRRRL grand finals in Ballina. Photo: Alison Paterson
These youngsters had the time of their lives watching the 2020 NRRRL grand finals in Ballina. Photo: Alison Paterson
Sport

PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRRRL grand final?

Alison Paterson
19th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE grand final of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, attracted thousands of spectators who watched the four games in shifts to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Despite the smaller crowds, those watching were loud and proud about supporting their local club.

It was clearly a family event with loads of youngsters wearing jerseys and cheering on their favourite players – in between kicking a footy to their mates.

It was a dramatic day for the NRRRL with the U18s game temporarily halted due to COVID-19 regulations not being met.

Photos
View Gallery
ballina northern rivers sport nrrrl
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hit-and-run offender hid and watched scene after crash

        Premium Content Hit-and-run offender hid and watched scene after crash

        Crime JIMI Knight, who fatally struck a woman and injured a man in a Nimbin street, has been sentenced.

        How boring jobs led to a new alcoholic kombucha business

        Premium Content How boring jobs led to a new alcoholic kombucha business

        News "It's such a new realm in the beverage industry"

        $11M SALE: Byron hills are alive with property boom

        Premium Content $11M SALE: Byron hills are alive with property boom

        News One property was short listed by 430 people

        Casino woman killed in mystery highway incident

        Premium Content Casino woman killed in mystery highway incident

        News The woman was found 4kms from a "dangerously" parked car on the M1