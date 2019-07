From left, Riley Baddley, Ali Smith, Shantae Smith, Kane Smith and Sonnar Smith from Ellangowan, enjoying the night out at the Evans Food Truck Festival.

THE Evans Food Truck Festival was held on Saturday at Evans Head Bowling Club.

There were amazing food truck vendors serving delicious food, a Corona pop up bar as well as a Brookie's Gin Garden bar, serving refreshing drinks for the adults.

Live entertainment was provided by The Drive Ins and lots of kids' activities including jumping castles, teacup rides and face painting.