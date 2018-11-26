Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEEPWATER FIRE: At least two homes have been lost to the blaze, which continues to burn this morning.
DEEPWATER FIRE: At least two homes have been lost to the blaze, which continues to burn this morning. Contributed
News

PHOTOS: Devastation as homes destroyed by blaze

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
26th Nov 2018 10:48 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LEAST two homes have been lost as the Deepwater blaze continues to burn.

The fire has burned through about 11,000ha of land, affecting Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and now Round Hill residents.

About 800 people have evacuated their homes so far from the areas about 90km north of Bundaberg, and more locations are being urged to prepare to leave as the blaze continues to spread.

New photos have revealed the devastation of the blaze on a Matchbox Rd home, with ash blanketing the fire-stricken areas like a layer of snow.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Keep up to date with the latest information on the blaze with our rolling coverage here.

deepwater blaze devastation fire photo gallery qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor candidates

    premium_icon Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor candidates

    Politics "IT HAS taken the courage of whistle-blowers and the determination of journalists to expose the predatory practices of Universal Medicine."

    • 26th Nov 2018 10:35 AM
    Deadly disease outbreak endangering babies

    Deadly disease outbreak endangering babies

    News A new outbreak of whopping cough hits the region

    • 26th Nov 2018 10:22 AM
    $200M plan to make the Wilsons River clean enough to swim in

    premium_icon $200M plan to make the Wilsons River clean enough to swim in

    Environment "It's one of the most unhealthy rivers in Australia.”

    Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

    Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

    Crime The alleged incident unfolded at a house party early Sunday morning

    Local Partners