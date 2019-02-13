Menu
Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

Tennis and Racquet Sports

NORTHERN STAR FORMALS 2018: Ballina Coast High

The first images from the Deepwater disaster zone have appeared.

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

News

Swimming

A truck has crashed over a bridge on Teven Road, Teven.

A gorgeous photo taken on the farm.

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

Politics

Just saying hello.

News

News

This time-lapse video shows Wednesday evening's storm, approaching Lismore from Casino. The hour-long video, shot at 5 second intervals, was supplied by Northern Star reader Michael Rodgers, who lives at Fernside, west of Lismore.

Young boys tend to cattle at Casino Show in 1965.

PERFECT PERCH: A pelican watches over Evans Head boat harbour.

News

1960s race fashion at the Lismore Turf Club.

Taylah Mcwhirter sent in this gorgeous photo of her horse.

Two Raiders supporters have plenty to say to the Ballina crowd.

Technology

Sport

News

PHOTOS: Latest devastating scenes from the firefront

By and
13th Feb 2019 3:44 PM
Updated: 8:00 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

THE charred corrugated building groans in the gusty winds and the air is a dry as an oven.

The only noise at Chauvel Rd Tabuluam is the sound of the wind while the acrid smell of smoke is inescapable.

Its collapsed roof resembles molten origami.

A few hundred metres down the road another property is in ruins.

The unsealed road divides the burned paddocks and the blackened landscape is empty of human life except for a few RFS fire crews, some Essential Energy technicians and farmers in utes making repairs to fences.

 

Lismore Northern Star