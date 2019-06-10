Menu
PHOTOS: Desperate search for missing backpacker

By and
10th Jun 2019 12:50 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

CONCERNS are growing for missing backpacker Theo Hayez, who has not used his mobile or made any financial transactions since May 31.

Theo, 18, was last seen about 11pm on Friday, May 31, at a hotel on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Police were alerted on Thursday, June 6, when he failed to return to his hostel and could not be contacted or located.

Serious concerns are held for his welfare as his passport and personal belongings were all located at the hostel.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star